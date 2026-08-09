In 2026 Honda XBlade or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
XBlade vs ETrance+ Comparison