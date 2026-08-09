In 2026 Honda XBlade or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
XBlade vs Epluto 7G Comparison