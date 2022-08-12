In 2023 Honda XBlade or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda XBlade or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less