In 2023 Honda XBlade or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda XBlade or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at 71,999 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less