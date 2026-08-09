In 2026 Honda XBlade or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
XBlade vs Epluto Comparison