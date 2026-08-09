In 2026 Honda XBlade or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
XBlade vs R30 Comparison