In 2026 Honda XBlade or Okaya EV Faast F2T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2T Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Faast F2T has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
XBlade vs Faast F2T Comparison