In 2026 Honda XBlade or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
XBlade vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-