In 2026 Honda XBlade or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
XBlade vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Hawk
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-