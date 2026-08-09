In 2026 Honda XBlade or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge.
XBlade vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|E2go
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|-
|60-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours