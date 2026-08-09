In 2026 Honda XBlade or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
XBlade vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Qv60
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.