In 2026 Honda XBlade or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
XBlade vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54-134 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)