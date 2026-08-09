In 2026 Honda XBlade or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
XBlade vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.