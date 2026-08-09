In 2026 Honda XBlade or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
XBlade vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Honda
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-