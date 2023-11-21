In 2023 Honda XBlade or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Honda XBlade or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less