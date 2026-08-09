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Honda XBlade vs Merico Electric Merico Fashia

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
XBlade vs Merico Fashia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Merico fashia
BrandHondaMerico Electric
Price₹ 78,803₹ 61,311
Range-70-80 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity162 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Merico Fashia
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Fashia STD
₹61,311*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm210 mm
Length
2013 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1305 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg58.60 kg
Height
1115 mm1260 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
786 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-3-10,Rear :-3-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondHigh Rigid Tubular Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked BikesElectric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah60 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88061,311
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26461,311
RTO
8,7410
Insurance
8,8750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,317

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