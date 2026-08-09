In 2026 Honda XBlade or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
XBlade vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Honda
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-