Honda XBlade vs M2GO X1

In 2023 Honda XBlade or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
X1
M2GO X1
STD
₹94,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88094,500
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26494,500
RTO
8,7410
Insurance
8,8750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,031

