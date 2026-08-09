In 2026 Honda XBlade or Komaki XGT X4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X4 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. XGT X4 has a range of up to 85-220 km/charge.
XBlade vs XGT X4 Comparison