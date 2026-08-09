In 2026 Honda XBlade or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
XBlade vs MX3 Comparison