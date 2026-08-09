In 2026 Honda XBlade or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
XBlade vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Zulu
|Brand
|Honda
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|-
|104 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.