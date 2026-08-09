In 2026 Honda XBlade or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
XBlade vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours