In 2023 Honda XBlade or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at 57,000 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge.