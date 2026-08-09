In 2026 Honda XBlade or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
XBlade vs Aetos 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Aetos 100
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-