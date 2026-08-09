In 2026 Honda XBlade or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
XBlade vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|-
|60-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours