In 2026 Honda XBlade or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
XBlade vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Jmt 1000hs
|Brand
|Honda
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 89,499
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.