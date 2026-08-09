In 2026 Honda XBlade or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
XBlade vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|S1
|Brand
|Honda
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-