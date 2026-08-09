In 2026 Honda XBlade or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
XBlade vs Eco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Eco
|Brand
|Honda
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 81,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.