In 2026 Honda XBlade or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
XBlade vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Lyf
|Brand
|Honda
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes