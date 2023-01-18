In 2026 Honda XBlade or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
XBlade vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Leo
|Brand
|Honda
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours