In 2023 Honda XBlade or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda XBlade or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less