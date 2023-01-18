Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXBlade vs LEO

Honda XBlade vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2023 Honda XBlade or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88072,818
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26472,818
RTO
8,7410
Insurance
8,8750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,565

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hop Electric LEOnull | Electric | Automatic72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
LEO vs S1 X

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Hop Leo high-speed variant promises a range of 120 km on a single charge
    Hop Leo electric scooter gets a new high-speed variant, priced at 97,000
    18 Jan 2023
    The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
    Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
    14 Jul 2023
    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     