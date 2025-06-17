In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
XBlade vs SP 125 Comparison