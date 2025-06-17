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Honda XBlade vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
XBlade vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Sp 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 78,803₹ 89,748
Mileage50.0 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc123.94 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
2013 mm2027 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg116 kg
Height
1115 mm1091 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
786 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm50.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,8801,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26489,748
RTO
8,7417,179
Insurance
8,8756,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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