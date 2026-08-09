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Honda XBlade vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XBlade vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Shine 100
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 78,803₹ 63,191
Mileage50.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc98.98 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L9 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm168 mm
Length
2013 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg99 kg
Height
1115 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm786 mm
Width
786 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc98.98 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockTwin
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88075,330
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26463,191
RTO
8,7415,555
Insurance
8,8756,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,619
Expert Rating
-

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