In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XBlade vs Shine 100 Comparison