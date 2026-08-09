In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XBlade vs Shine Comparison