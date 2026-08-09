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Honda XBlade vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XBlade vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Shine
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 78,803₹ 80,852
Mileage50.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc123.94 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm162 mm
Length
2013 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg114 kg
Height
1115 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm791 mm
Width
786 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
57.300 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondDiamond Type
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88094,164
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26480,852
RTO
8,7416,968
Insurance
8,8756,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,023
Expert Rating
-

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