In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
XBlade vs Livo Comparison