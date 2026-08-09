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Honda XBlade vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
XBlade vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Livo
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 78,803₹ 81,651
Mileage50.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc109.51 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.79 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
2013 mm-
Wheelbase
1347 mm-
Kerb Weight
143 kg-
Height
1115 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
786 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88096,039
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26483,080
RTO
8,7416,646
Insurance
8,8756,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,064

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