In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
XBlade vs Grazia Comparison