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Honda XBlade vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
XBlade vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Grazia
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 78,803₹ 60,539
Mileage50.0 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc124 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Length
2013 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg108 kg
Height
1115 mm1167 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
786 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110:1
Displacement
162.71 cc124 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic (V-matic)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
57.300 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
DiamondUnder bone
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88087,979
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26475,859
RTO
8,7416,068
Insurance
8,8756,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,891

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