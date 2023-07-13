In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XBlade vs Dio 125 Comparison