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Honda XBlade vs Honda Dio 125

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XBlade vs Dio 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Dio 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 78,803₹ 86,733
Mileage50.0 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc123.92 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.28 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Length
2013 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg104 kg
Height
1115 mm1172 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm708 mm
Width
786 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm63.113 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc123.92 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,8801,00,062
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26486,733
RTO
8,7416,938
Insurance
8,8756,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,150

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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