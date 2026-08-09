In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
XBlade vs Activa 6G Comparison