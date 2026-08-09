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Honda XBlade vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
XBlade vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Activa 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 78,803₹ 88,339
Mileage50.0 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc123.92 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm162 mm
Length
2013 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg109 kg
Height
1115 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm712 mm
Width
786 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm8.42 PS
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc123.92 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondUnder Bone
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V 5Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,8801,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26488,339
RTO
8,7417,067
Insurance
8,8756,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,188

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