In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Unicorn vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|13.18 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS