In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Unicorn vs FZS 25 Comparison