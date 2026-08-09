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HomeCompare BikesUnicorn vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Honda Unicorn vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Unicorn vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc249 cc
Power13.18 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Suspension View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Length
2081 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg153 kg
Height
1103 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm795 mm
Width
756 mm775 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph-
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm58 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
DiamondDiamond
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,34,800
RTO
10,14311,514
Insurance
11,64410,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0503,410

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