Honda Unicorn or Yamaha Fascino 125 - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.