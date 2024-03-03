In 2024 Honda Unicorn or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price).
Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Lakhs
|₹ 80,100
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162.7 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.2 bhp PS