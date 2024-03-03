Saved Articles

Honda Unicorn vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Honda Unicorn or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Unicorn vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Fascino 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.06 Lakhs₹ 80,100
Mileage50.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.7 cc125 cc
Power12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS8.2 bhp PS
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
DLX Disc
₹75,530*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.7 cc125 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-belt automatic
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
57.3 mm52.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,86990,109
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,71875,530
RTO
8,6946,773
Insurance
11,4576,131
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7051,936

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
    2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
    3 Feb 2024
    The Ray ZR and Fascino Fi hybrid scooters are both powered by 125 cc engines. Around three lakh units of both models have been recalled with immediate effect.
    Yamaha recalls 3 lakh Ray ZR, Fascino Fi hybrid scooters due to faulty brakes
    16 Feb 2024
    Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
    It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
    19 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
