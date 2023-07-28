Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesUnicorn vs Elegante 150

Honda Unicorn vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.7 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
57.3 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,8691,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,7181,37,972
RTO
8,69411,037
Insurance
11,4577,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7053,361

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company
    Honda 2Wheelers India to launch mystery motorcycle in August. What to expect
    28 Jul 2023
    File photo of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.
    Ford to build multi-crore electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in US
    19 Jun 2023
    Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
    OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty
    14 Jun 2023
    The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
    2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    Ford will offer a hybrid version of the F-150. An electric model is expected within two years.
    First Look: 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck with familiar look, new technology
    26 Jun 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    View all
     