In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less