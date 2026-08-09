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Honda Unicorn vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Jupiter 125
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 78,100
Mileage50 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc124.8 cc
Power13.18 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.1 L
Length
2081 mm1852 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg108 kg
Height
1103 mm1168 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm765 mm
Width
756 mm681 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCVT-Automatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,94690,380
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,15978,100
RTO
10,1436,248
Insurance
11,6446,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0501,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
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26 Dec 2024
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27 Dec 2024
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
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