In 2026 Honda Unicorn or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|13.18 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS