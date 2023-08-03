In 2023 Honda Unicorn or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda Unicorn or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less