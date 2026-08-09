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HomeCompare BikesUnicorn vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Honda Unicorn vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 73,340
Mileage50 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc109.7 cc
Power13.18 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L6 L
Length
2081 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg107 kg
Height
1103 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm765 mm
Width
756 mm650 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
DiamondHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmEconometer Parking Brake
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,94685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,15973,340
RTO
10,1435,867
Insurance
11,6446,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0501,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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