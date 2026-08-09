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Honda Unicorn vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Unicorn vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Iqube
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity162.71 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2081 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg115 kg
Height
1103 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm-
Width
756 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km94 km
Max Speed
106 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,11,422
RTO
10,1430
Insurance
11,6445,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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