In 2026 Honda Unicorn or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Unicorn vs iQube Comparison