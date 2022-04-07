|Max Power
|12.91 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10±0.2
|-
|Displacement
|162.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|57.3 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,13,819
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹97,356
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹7,788
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹8,675
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,446
|₹2,166