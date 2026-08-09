In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Saathi
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.