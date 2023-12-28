In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tork Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-