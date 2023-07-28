Saved Articles

Honda Unicorn vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.7 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
57.3 mm56 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,8691,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,7181,29,300
RTO
8,69413,786
Insurance
11,4578,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7053,266

