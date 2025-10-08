In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Gixxer Comparison