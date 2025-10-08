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Honda Unicorn vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Gixxer
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc155 cc
Power13.18 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Disc View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2081 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg141 kg
Height
1103 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm795 mm
Width
756 mm800 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Swing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mmSuzuki Ride Connect
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,26,421
RTO
10,14312,913
Insurance
11,64413,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0503,275

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