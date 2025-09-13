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Honda Unicorn vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Avenis
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage50 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc124 cc
Power13.18 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.2 L
Length
2081 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg106 kg
Height
1103 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm780 mm
Width
756 mm710 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
162.71 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Swing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,15983,793
RTO
10,1439,503
Insurance
11,6446,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,152

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