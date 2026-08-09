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Honda Unicorn vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn Access 125
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 77,684
Mileage50 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc124 cc
Power13.18 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Disc View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.3 L
Length
2081 mm1835 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg106 kg
Height
1103 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm856 mm
Width
756 mm680 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km-
Max Speed
106 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)Swing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,94693,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,15977,284
RTO
10,1439,752
Insurance
11,6446,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,006

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