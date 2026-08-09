In 2026 Honda Unicorn or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Unicorn vs S 2 Comparison