In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Unicorn vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes